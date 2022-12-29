First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

