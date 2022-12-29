First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $240.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

