First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. 16,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

