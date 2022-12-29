First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

First Seacoast Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

About First Seacoast Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 1,312.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.