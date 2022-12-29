First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
First Seacoast Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 2.70%.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
