First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (LON:FBT – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,536.36 ($18.54) and last traded at GBX 1,537.10 ($18.55). 8,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,590.30 ($19.19).
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,397.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,547.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,474.84.
About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF
