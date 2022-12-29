Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

FIVE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.62. 781,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.35. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

