Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

FBC stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Flagstar Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $363,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $811,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

