FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.97. 64,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 70,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter.

