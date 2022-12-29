Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.02. 26,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 867,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,971,749.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,846,907.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,792 shares of company stock worth $39,282,072. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

