Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 7,200 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.98. 81,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.