Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 52,650 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.20. 8,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,148. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

