Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 109,010 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVHI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 278,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the period.

