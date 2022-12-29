Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading 10% Higher

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 174,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Frankly Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Frankly Company Profile

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

