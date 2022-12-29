Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $6.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $847.90 or 0.05104712 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00495761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.46 or 0.29376520 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

