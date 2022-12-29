Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $4.35 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Frax Share has a market cap of $316.21 million and $2.64 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $4.35 or 0.00026156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,692,886 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

