Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,272,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 142,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 179,966 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRON stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Frontier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

