Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance
FUPBY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.