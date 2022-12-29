Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading Up 1.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 440,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 876,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 138.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

