Galxe (GAL) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Galxe (GAL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market cap of $56.14 million and $8.13 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

