Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi Sells 81,700 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,141.10.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GXE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.09. 783,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$283.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$1.94.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.