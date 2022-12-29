Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.0963 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $426,266.49 and approximately $12.35 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

