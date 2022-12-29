Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

