Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
