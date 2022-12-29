Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 12,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.21. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

