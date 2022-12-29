Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

GILD traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

