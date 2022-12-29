Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,718. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

