Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 136.8% in December

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 46,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

