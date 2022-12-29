GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42.
Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics
In related news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
