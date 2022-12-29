GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics

In related news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

About GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

