GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GNNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.90. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

