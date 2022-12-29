Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0008 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $127,186.14 and approximately $1,099.85 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 126.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

