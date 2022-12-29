Goldfinch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $140,119.06 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $140,119.06 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.24 or 0.05330638 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00498113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.16 or 0.29513419 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,118,284 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

