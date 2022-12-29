Golem (GLM) Market Cap Hits $176.45 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $176.45 million and $4.54 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

