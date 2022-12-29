Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in December

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 26,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,481. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.
