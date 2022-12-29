Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 499.40 ($6.03). Approximately 69,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 414,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496.60 ($5.99).

Several analysts recently commented on GPE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.09) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 630 ($7.60).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 534.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7,125.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.43), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($252,605.72).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

