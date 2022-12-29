Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,487,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 11,207,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 787.2 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

