H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Trading Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several analysts have commented on HLUYY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

