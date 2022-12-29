Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 1.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

