Head-To-Head Review: Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) versus Its Competitors

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Blue Dolphin Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Dolphin Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1643 9465 14876 429 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Blue Dolphin Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Dolphin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

48.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.2% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy’s rivals have a beta of -13.12, suggesting that their average share price is 1,412% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 4.44% -180.02% 28.70% Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors 1.80% 151.32% 12.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $300.82 million -$12.84 million 1.08 Blue Dolphin Energy Competitors $9.24 billion $732.67 million 4.72

Blue Dolphin Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy rivals beat Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

