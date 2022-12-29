Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0390 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $975.87 million and approximately $22.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007767 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,575,181 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,180.3113 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04058095 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,667,730.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

