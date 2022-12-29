Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Up 0.6%

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.91). Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £109.18 million and a P/E ratio of -226.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

