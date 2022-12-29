Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Down 20.0 %

OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 126,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,325. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

