Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hello Pal International Stock Down 20.0 %
OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 126,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,325. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
