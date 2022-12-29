Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Down 85.9% in December

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the November 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($72.34) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($63.83) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.15) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($55.32) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

