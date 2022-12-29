Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.
Hino Motors Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 6.59%.
About Hino Motors
Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.
