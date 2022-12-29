Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $129.99 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $129.99 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007644 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.90 or 0.05104712 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00495761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 495,761,070 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

