Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $117.65 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.91 or 0.00053682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $117.65 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00228163 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00071376 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,200,912 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

