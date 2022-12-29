HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $549,023.76 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,278. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

