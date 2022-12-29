HT Partners LLC Buys 2,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,619. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.