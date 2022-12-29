IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Trading Up 20%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 5,737,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 855,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 462.46% and a negative return on equity of 77.00%. On average, research analysts expect that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

