ICON 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.98 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $134.75 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 942,633,596 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

