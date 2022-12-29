IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 375,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 2,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.06%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

