Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.50

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 2763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

